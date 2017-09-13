Florida Panthers, JetBlue Arrange Free Food Truck Event Outside BB&T Center

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – South Floridians still working through the recovery efforts of Hurricane Irma can get some relief on Wednesday in the form of nourishment.

The Florida Panthers and JetBlue Airways are bringing a brigade of food trucks to the BB&T Center in Sunrise and offering free meals to anyone that comes by.

Over a dozen food trucks will offer both hot and cold food from some of the top local options.

Lunchtime hours will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Some of the trucks that will be there include Gallos Pintos, Cheezilla, 90 Miles to Go, Conch Shack and more.

The trucks will be parked near the main entrance to the arena, directly across from the Sawgrass Mills Mall, on Northwest 36th Avenue.

Also happening on Wednesday, Broward county and several local municipalities has opened four Water Points of Distribution sites.

The distribution is limited to one (1) case of water per vehicle.

For more information on the distribution, including where to go, click here.