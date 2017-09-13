Miami-Dade, Miami Beach Send Help To Florida Keys

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County and Miami Beach are sending help to the Florida Keys as they recover from Hurricane Irma.
The eye of the storm hit in the lower keys earlier this week, causing major damage to the area. Monroe County officials have been trying tirelessly to continue recovery efforts but they need a rest.
Miami-Dade County is sending their Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) to help patrol the streets of the upper keys to give Monroe deputies some much needed temporary relief. This will continue until things normalize.
“We bleed blue and stand to help anywhere,” said Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department Juan Perez.
Miami Beach is stepping in to help too. The city’s fire department is sending a team of 12 to 20 firefighters to the Florida Keys to help clean-up efforts. The team is scheduled to leave around noon.
Until then, they will be collecting donations for the fire teams to take with them. Those wanting to donate can drop the items off at Miami Beach City Hall at 1700 Convention Center Drive before noon.
The following items are being requested:
- Non-perishable food
- Water
- Tarps
- Generators
- Empty reusable fuel tanks
- Batteries
- Flashlights
- Insect Repellents
- Baby Wipes
