FIU Hopes To Resume Classes On Monday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Clean up and repairs continue at Florida International University which hopes to re-open next week.

On Wednesday the school will allow researchers and lab techicians to return to their labs so they can check for water intrusion or any damage.

On Thursday, the university will be open to faculty and staff who need to come in in order to be fully operational on Monday.

As far as students are concerned, all classes—including online classes— are still canceled. The Green Library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the weekend. The library has limited services but electricity, Wi-Fi and some computers are available. It is only open to FIU students, faculty, and staff, who must show a valid FIU i.d.

Those returning are urged to use caution because there is debris on the roads on campus and most traffic lights are not yet working.

All MMC on-campus residents who sheltered on campus have returned to their rooms. Bayview evacuees are still at MMC.

Students who evacuated MMC housing before the storm can return to their rooms on Wednesday starting at noon.

Students who live at Bayview on the Biscayne Bay Campus must remain off campus while some clean up takes place.

A call center is now operational from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions related to hurricane recovery and campus operations.

The call center number is 305-348-HELP (4357).