Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Pledges $1 Million For Hurricane Relief

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been an odd season for the Miami Dolphins thanks to Hurricane Irma, and the team has yet to play an actual game that counts.

As the Dolphins prepare to play their first game of 2017, team owner Stephen Ross is doing his part to help the community.

Ross is pledging $1 million to the long-term rebuild and recovery efforts following Hurricane Irma’s impact on the region.

“The devastation throughout Florida was heartbreaking, but I was inspired by the resilience and spirit of our state to help rebuild,” said Ross. “Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by Hurricane Irma and we are committed to helping in long term recovery efforts.”

Additionally, the Dolphins will host a series of events that are designed to help what is expected to be a long recovery process.

The Miami Dolphins Special Teams volunteer unit will be immediately deployed to assist with efforts across South Florida.

They will be helping with rebuilding projects in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The team will be closely monitoring relief and rebuilding efforts in Monroe and Collier counties in order to provide assistance after collaborating with local and regional community partners.

The Dolphins and AARP have also teamed up to launch a dollar-for-dollar matching campaign with 100% of the funds raised going directly back into the community.