Broward Sets Up Water Distribution Sites Wednesday

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — Broward County, along with several local municipalities, has opened four Water Points of Distribution sites.
The hours of operation are subject to change depending on the supply of water and the needs of the local community.
The distribution is limited to one (1) case of water per vehicle.
The locations and hours of operation are:
- CB Smith Regional Park: 900 N Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines, 33028 (8AM – 6PM)
- Howard C. Forman Human Services Campus: 851 Poinciana Drive Pembroke Pines, 33025 (8AM – 4PM)
- McTyre Park: 3501 SW 56th Avenue, West Park, 33023 (9AM – 7PM)
- Patrick Meli Park, 2901 SW 52nd Street, Dania Beach, 33312 (10AM – 5PM)