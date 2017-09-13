AFTER IRMA | Latest Updates | Power Outages  | Closings/Openings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Broward: 34% Without Power, Most Roads Clear

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief announced as of Wednesday morning, 34 percent of the county remains without power.

She said there were 2,840 crews working throughout the county. FPL expects to have the power completely restored by Sunday.

Most roads have been cleared, but some still have debris in one or more lanes. Sharieff said all roads should be passable by the end of the week. She added the crews working on A1A expect to have it completely clear of sand today.

County courts are remain closed except for first appearance, shelter, and juvenile detention hearings.

This afternoon and early evening JetBlue will have 20 food trucks at the BB&T Center in Sunrise to serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sharief said the county has no shortage of fuel and received four additional tankers of fuel on Tuesday.

