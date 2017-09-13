Brady Quinn On Hurricanes, Seminoles, Responding After Three Weeks Off

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback Brady Quinn joined the Joe Rose Show Wednesday morning on 560 WQAM. Quinn, now a college football and NFL analyst with Fox Sports, weighed in on how the Miami Hurricanes’ season will be impacted by spending three weeks away from football games due to Hurricane Irma.

“With the Hurricanes and [Starting quarterback Malik] Rosier, I think you’d like to get him more reps,” said Quinn. “Granted, he gets maybe more time to practice before Florida State. Unfortunately, you’d like to get him live game scenarios because nothing is really going to replace that.”

Rosier and the Hurricanes haven’t gotten any ‘live game scenarios’ since opening their season against Bethune-Cookman on September 2nd. Miami won’t play another game until Saturday, September 23rd, when they host Toledo.

So, how could three weeks without games affect the ‘Canes?

“At the college level, with that layoff, it ends up being detrimental to you,” noted Quinn. “You get bored from time to time.”

In this particular case, boredom likely won’t be an issue. Quinn was speaking personally from the time off he had before bowl games while at Notre Dame. For Hurricanes players and coaches, they’ve dealt with the emotional roller coaster of Hurricane Irma prep and recovery.

Campus conditions are still being assessed in Coral Gables before the team can return to practice. Once they get the green light, they can shift their attention completely back to football.

Miami’s matchup with the Florida State Seminoles will take place on October 7th in Tallahassee. The game was postponed from September 16th due to Irma’s effects on the state of Florida.

The extra three weeks could very well give a slight advantage to Florida State, as they break in a new starting quarterback. The Seminoles lost Deondre Francois to a season ending patella injury in the opener. True freshman James Blackman replaces him.

Had the game remained scheduled for September 16th, it would have been Blackman’s first collegiate start. Instead, Blackman will face NC State and Wake Forest before he meets Miami.

To Quinn, the extra seasoning will be valuable to Blackman and his teammates.

“Everyone wants to talk about the quarterback position, and that it’s [Blackman] who needs to adjust,” said Quinn. “No. It’s actually all the other players who have to adjust to his style of signaling and communicating, and how he runs things. For the offensive line, it’s how he sits in the pocket or when he likes to take off. For wide receivers, it’s timing and anticipation. How does he like to throw his deep ball, is it more trajectory, or less? The additional time will help the team adjust around him.”

Of course, the Hurricanes and Rosier will have time to season and develop, too. The Canes will face Toledo and Duke before meeting FSU.

You can listen to the full interview with Brady Quinn on The Joe Rose Show with Zach Krantz and Ira Winderman above.