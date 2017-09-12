President Trump To Visit Hurricane-Stricken Florida Thursday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump will visit hurricane-stricken Florida on Thursday, according to the White House.
“The president and the entire administration continue to monitor the situation in Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands, Florida, Texas and all areas affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey,” spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Tuesday.
Sanders did not announce the specific location or locations. Trump said earlier this week that he would visit the state “very soon.”
About 10 million people — half of Florida’s population — remained without electricity Tuesday, two days after Hurricane Irma roared across the length of the state.
Seven deaths in Florida have been blamed on Irma.
Trump visited Texas and Louisiana after Hurricane Harvey struck both states in late August.
