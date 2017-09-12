WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 4p, 5p & 6p

Ports In Miami, Ft Lauderdale Allowing Cruises To Return

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Officials at the main cruise-ship port in the Miami area were given the green light from the Coast Guard to allow ships to return after being stranded during Irma.

Port Everglades spokeswoman Alinda Montfort said the 3,000 passengers on Carnival Cruises’ Carnival Conquest were the first to arrive Tuesday. Six-thousand passengers on Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas were next in line, followed by 3,000 passengers on Carnival Cruises’ Carnival Splendor.

Port Everglades is located in Broward County near Fort Lauderdale.

