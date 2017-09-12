Chainsaw-Wielding Nun Caught No Cam Clearing Debris From Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida nun is going viral for what she’s done in the days after Irma.

Sister Margaret Ann is a public servant with a heart of gold and arms of steel.

She grabbed one of the chainsaws at Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School and started clearing the neighborhood roads of trees blown over by Hurricane Irma.

“There was a need, I had the means, so I wanted to help out,” Sister Margaret Ann said on CNN.

An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer stopped in his tracks to shoot video of Sister Ann in action.

🎥 of Sister Margaret Ann in action. Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! We are #MiamiDadeStrong pic.twitter.com/5tG6nzk7Ye — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 12, 2017

“He said, ‘You know though, Sister, the police will do this.’ And I said, ‘But it’s going to take them too long… it’s dangerous, people are going to get hurt here,'” she recalled.

Her actions spurred on the community, who joined in on the effort to clean up the streets and neighborhood.

“Other people stopped to help, it was great. Some of the alumni from our school saw what I was doing, they recognized the habit and the sisters, so they came to help out, she said. It became a really good community project.”