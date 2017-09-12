“No School Through Friday” In Miami-Dade, Offers To Take In 13K Monroe Students

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — The earliest Miami-Dade County schools will reopen for students is Monday, according to Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

“Two-thirds of our schools are still without power. Access to a number of schools are blocked by downed trees, debris, and power lines, and lastly, there’s a challenge to our workforce readiness.”

That’s because many staff members evacuated to points north of South Florida and the Irma followed them up the state.

“At this point, after conferring with FPL and the Governor, we will not be able to resume classes before Friday,” announced Carvalho. “Our target is now a Monday restart date.”

He stressed, “We will be communicating throughout the weekend of the possibility of resuming classes on Monday.”

When describing the conditions of schools, he said, “By and large, damage is minor or moderate.” Bus yards are not damaged and cafeterias are receiving deliveries of food products and ready to go Monday.

In addition, Miami-Dade County has extended an invitation to all Monroe County Public School students.

“Monroe operates schools for 13,000 kids. We have offered to Monroe County Public Schools to continue the education for all 13,000 kids in the southern part of Miami-Dade.”

He said Miami-Dade County has the capacity for all 13,000 kids.

“We suspect a lot of evacuees from Monroe came to Miami-Dade and resuming education for the kids is the right thing to do. We are more than willing and able to offer seats to each and every child who attends school in Monroe County.”

Monroe County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Porter is driving down from the northern part of the state. No decision yet on whether Porter will accept Carvalho’s offer.