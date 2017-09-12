AFTER IRMA | Latest Updates | Power Outages  | Closings/Openings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Limited Services For Upper Keys Residents Returning Home

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents and business owners of the Upper Keys, who waited anxiously for days before the could go home, are now dealing with the reality of Hurricane Irma’s aftermath.

Those who live in or have businesses in Key Largo, Tavernier and Islamorada were allowed to return as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. A long line of cars spanned US1’s 18-mile stretch as hundreds waited patiently for their turn.

To be allowed back on the upper islands above mile marker 73, they had to have a yellow re-entry sticker or proof of residency or business ownership.

A secondary checkpoint was set up near the Midway Café at mile marker 80.5.

Monroe County emergency officials said services, including water, power, sewer, fuel, medical service and cell service, are still limited. Shelters are in the process of being opened.

One of their priorities is to reopen the Keys’ three hospitals: Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon and the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West. Mariners Hospital opened Monday night and found water damage. They are working quickly to be able to receive patients.

Key West International Airport, Florida Keys Marathon Airport and Naval Air Station Key West are all operational, but only for emergency response flights. There continues to be no commercial or general aviation at the airports until further notice.

The state’s transportation department is busy repairing two 300-foot stretches of road in the Keys that were washed out by Hurricane Irma. One is at mile marker 75 (along Sea Oates Beach) and one at mile marker 37. They expect the work to be complete by the end of the day.

The county said they are working to restore services and make the roads safe for residents and business owners in the Middle and Lower Keys to return, but this will take time.

Monroe County has a dusk-to-dawn curfew and the sheriff’s office has brought in extra law enforcement to help with security.

