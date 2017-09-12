Neighbors Help Neighbors After Massive House Fire In Hollywood During Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A power line caused a massive fire at a home just south of Hollywood Boulevard near the Intracoastal.

Panicked neighbors called 911 and Hollywood firefighters fought the blaze, appearing to put the fire out. But after they left, the fire sparked back up.

“We were sure it was going to catch the house,” said Ellie Yerushalmi, who snapped a photo from an upstairs window showing the flames at his neighbor’s house just feet away from his next door.

The smoke filled Yerushalmi’s home and choked the people inside. As all that was happening the worst of the storm was occurring outside, flooding the streets and making it impossible for firefighters to return.

“Nothing could be done,” Yerushalmi said. “You cannot run and you cannot stay.”

At that point a neighbor rushed to the rescue.

“He took us in,” Yerushalmi said. “Never met him before in my life. He let us stay over and treat us like it’s a 5-star hotel. An angel.”

The home that burned appeared to be a total loss. Yet despite the chaos and concern, Ellie Yerushalmi found a bright spot — connecting with his neighbors in a neighborhood he recently moved into.

“People offered to help,” he said. “And they said if we need anything, anything we want. Beautiful people.”

We’re told the owners of the home were out of the state when the fire broke out and that they are aware of what happened.

As for Ellie Yerushalmi, he told CBS 4 News that his home was not damaged but is filled with that smoky smell and he’s checking with his insurance companies to see if anything can be done for them.