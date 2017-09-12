Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Miami

South Florida abounds with Oktoberfest celebrations this time of year. Whether your looking for a beer festival or a festival for your and your pet, look no further than the Miami area. The following five venues are just a small sampling of the Oktoberfest events going on in Miami/Dade and Broward Counties. Make your plans early for a fun and enjoyable Oktoberfest.

Sam Adams Octoberfest Miami

2250 N.W. 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 461-2700

www.thisisoctoberfest.com

Date: Oct. 6, 2017 at 7 p.m. through Oct. 8, 2017 at 9 p.m.

For a fun, free Octoberfest celebration, head over to Sam Adams Octoberfest in Miami. Lots of beer and great food will be available for purchase. Bring a blanket and relax while listening to the live bands or enjoying the other fabulous entertainment scheduled for this event. This three day event is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Oktoberfest Miami 2017

German American Social Club of Greater Miami

11919 S.W. 56th St.

Miami, FL 33175

(305) 552-5123

www.oktoberfest.miami Date: Oct.13 through Oct. 22, 2017 The German-American Social Club of Greater Miami is once again hosting Oktoberfest Miami 2017. Live bands from Germany and Austria will be providing entertainment for the event. There will also be free kiddie rides, games for both kids and adults, and contests like stein-holding and beer rolling. Tickets for this event are available on the website. Come out and join in the toast of Ein Prosit. 13th Annual Oakland Park Oktoberfest

Jacob Pastorius Park

4000 N. Dixie Highway

Oakland Park, FL 33334

(954) 630-4507

www.oaklandparkfl.gov Date: Oct. 6, 2017 through Oct. 8, 2017 from 1 to 7 p.m. This year’s Oakland Park Oktoberfest is being hosted by the City of Oakland Park and the Funky Buddha Brewery. Some of the entertainers performing are Sepp Diepolder, the Euro Express Band, and the Auerhahn Schuhplattlers. There is even a Dachshund Dash for your pets! Visitors can enjoy music, dancing, German beer, German music and dancing, stein races, and even an apple strudel eating contest.

Grovetoberfest

Peacock Park

2820 McFarlane Road

Miami, FL 33133

(305) 461-2700

www.grovetoberfest.com Date: Saturday, Oct.14, 2017 from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Grovetoberfest is back! One of Miami’s biggest craft beer festivals, Grovetoberfest is THE place to be for beer tasting. There will even be vendors exhibiting how to home brew your own beer and even lessons on how to cook with beer. But don’t worry, there is also live music and food at this festival. Admission to this festival is $44.00, but well worth the price for a chance to taste so many different kinds of beer.

Cape Coral Oktoberfest

2101 SW Pine Island Road

Cape Coral, FL 33991

(239) 283-1400

www.capecoraloktoberfest.com Date: Oct. 20 through Oct. 22, 2017 Oktoberfest is one of the largest events held in Cape Coral every year. Lots of fun, domestic and German beer, live music and entertainment, and lots of great food. Three stages, 2 dance floors, live bands, and 2 bands direct from Germany will guarantee fun for everyone. German specialty foods like Bratwurst, Schweinshaxen, leberkaese, and more will be available at the event. In addition to beer, there will be soft drinks, water, and non-alcoholic beer. There will be a carnival area for kids, rides, games, craft vendors, and more.

By Katherine Bostick