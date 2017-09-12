Buccaneers, USF Will Host Games In Tampa This Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA BAY (CBSMiami/AP) – Football fans on Florida’s west coast are going to get a much-needed treat.

There will be football in Tampa this weekend, and the Buccaneers will finally get to start a season delayed by Hurricane Irma’s wrath.

The Bucs announced that they will be able to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay couldn’t play at Miami as scheduled in Week 1 because of the storm.

The game was instead rescheduled for November 19 when the Bucs and Dolphins shared the same bye week.

Instead, now both teams will be forced to play 16 consecutive weeks.

Buccaneers CEO Brian Ford says “hosting the game is important to us, as Tampa Bay has been through a lot over the past few days.”

Also, No. 22 South Florida is resuming practice Tuesday and will play host to Illinois on Friday, also at Raymond James.

USF athletic director Mark Harlan says “we are confident that Friday’s game can proceed safely as scheduled without impacting the recovery efforts.”

