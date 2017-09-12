Apple Unveils New $1,000 iPhone X

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CUPERTINO, Calif. (CBSMiami/AP) — Apple has unveiled a souped-up anniversary iPhone, with a start price of $999, during its product event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The new iPhone X will have a screen with higher resolution and “OLED” technology for richer colors.

It will also lose a distinct home button to make more room for the 5.8-inch display, which is slightly more than the Plus model’s 5.5 inches. The features are similar to what Samsung offers.

The new design will enable new ways to interact with the phone. Instead of pressing the button to get the home page, you swipe up instead.

Apple is also offering the ability to unlock the phone with facial recognition rather than a fingerprint or passcode. Though some Android phones offer this, Apple is adding sensors to improve performance and says it worked with mask designers during testing to improve security. An executive initially failed to unlock the phone this way in a demo Tuesday, though.

The new phone, which is coming Nov. 3, will also permit animated emojis that mirror your facial movements and promises two more hours of battery life than what’s in the current iPhone 7.

The price is twice the cost of the original iPhone.

Such an iPhone has been widely anticipated for the iPhone’s 10th anniversary and comes just weeks after Samsung unveils its own super-premium phone, the $930-and-up Galaxy Note 8.

