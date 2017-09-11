HURRICANE IRMA | Live News Stream | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Power Outages Miami-Dade & Broward | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

NY Air And Army National Guard Sending More Help To Florida

Filed Under: Air National Guard, Army National Guard, Hurricane Irma

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sending units of the New York Army and Air National Guard to two southern states to assist in the response to Hurricane Irma.

The Democrat says 10 Blackhawk helicopters and 55 soldiers from the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed Monday to Florida. The unit operates out of airports in Rochester, Albany and Ronkonkoma on Long Island. The crews are flying to Richmond, Virginia, and are scheduled to arrive in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Cuomo also has dispatched to Mississippi a C-17 cargo plane from the 105th Airlift Wing based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh. The seven-member crew is handling satellite communications in support of the Florida National Guard.

A plane from the 106th Rescue Wing based on Long Island also deployed Monday to Kentucky to transport military personnel to Florida.

