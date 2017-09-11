MDX Crews Working To Clear Miami-Dade Roadways

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Workers in southern Miami-Dade County are working to clear debris off all MDX roadways and assessing the damage following Hurricane Irma.
As of 1 p.m. debris has been cleared from the Dolphin Expressway (state road 826), the Airport Expressway (state road 112) and the Gratigny Expressway (state road 924).
Crews are working diligently to finish clearing the Don Shula Expressway (state road 874) and the Snapper Creek Expressway (state road 878), though both are currently open to traffic.
These roadways are crucial for emergency responders and crews that are working to restore utility networks.
Officials are advising that the expressway system is “probably the safest mode to bypass downed power lines, flooded streets, hurricane debris and non-functioning signalized intersections,” per a report released by the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority.
Drivers are asked to be cautious if they have to travel but to stay off the streets unless absolutely necessary.