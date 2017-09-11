‘This Is The Cost of Living In Paradise’: Florida Keys Focuses On Recovery After Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – The Florida Keys, residents and government officials, are using the first few hours of sunlight after Hurricane Irma to start recovering and rebuilding their community.

Most residents who were told to evacuate ahead of the Category 4 hurricane heeded the warning, but others stayed. Now officials are trying to get in contact with the hundreds who stayed behind in the keys.

“We’ve heard from most people so we’re feeling pretty good about that. We haven’t heard from anybody. We are a little concerned,” Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi told CBS4’s Lauren Pastana and Eugene Ramirez.

One person reportedly died of natural causes but not many reports have come out on confirmed fatalities.

But what happens next to those who stayed in the shelters?

“The shelters are the short term and then for example in Wilma, we brought trailers…we’ll probably be doing those things as well,” said Gastesi.

Crews are making their way back down but, as of last night, they were only able to reach Mile Marker 39. There is a large pole blocking their way down. There are reports that Sugar Loaf Key, at about Mile Marker 16, is in ‘pretty bad shape,’ Gastesi said.

“We’re going to get those fixed up this morning so we can start this recovery process,” said Gastesi.

There is also another road block preventing people from getting down to the Florida Keys – a road block.

“All the bridges need to be cleared by FDOT, that they’re passable and that they’re in good shape. The initial inspections seemed to be okay but we’re not the pros. They’re the pros,” said Gastesi.

Gastesi said once they say it’s passable, then by that time, the streets should be clear enough for others to drive down and check on their family, friends, homes and businesses.

“Give us a little bit of time. This is the first hour or two of daylight that we’ve had since the storm passed,” said Gastesi.

As for their water supply, it will take time to inspect their aqueduct and start up their running water. There is concern over resident’s drinking water.

“We haven’t had water since yesterday or electricity in most of the keys…..hopefully they’ll have it up soon,” said Gastesi.

As for how they will get water down to everyone, Gastesi said they have crews going down on a local, state and federal level.

“We’ll get some water to them as far as the drinking water,” said Gastesi.

They are coordinating an airborne relief plan to bring supplies to Florida Keys residents.

Ground zero of the hurricane hit is between Cudjoe Key and Marathon. Gastesi said they have people there trying to clear the streets and working to rebuild the community.

“That’s known as ground zero if you will. That’s the worst spot. I am very confident that we’ll be able to handle this challenge.The keys are a very resilient community. We’ll be fine. This is the cost of living in paradise,” said Gastesi.

Florida Governor Rick Scott will fly over the Florida Keys Monday to asses the damage from Hurricane Irma. The plane will briefly stop in Key West to drop off Coast Guard teams.

As for the economic impact, Gastesi says it’s way too early to determine that.

“Now we start the process of rebuilding our community,” said Gastesi.