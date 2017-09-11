Flooded Roads, Blocked Streets In North Bay Village

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Parts of North Bay Village suffered severe flooding from Hurricane Irma.
North Bay Island, one of North Bay Village’s three islands, has some roads that are not passable at all.
On Harbor Island, East Drive is passable. West Drive is not.
CBS4’s Marybel Rodriguez drove through the area Monday morning.
On Treasure Island, there are many streets underwater and roads blocked by trees. South Treasure Drive is flooded, along with Adventure and Hispaniola avenues. East Treasure Drive is partially flooded but passable.
In Pelican Harbor, Marybel witnessed the water had actually receded along 79th Street where a day earlier, the water had completely crossed over the road.
There is at least one to two feet of water in the area.
The Sunny Isles Bridge is closed to all eastbound traffic until conditions improve. Police are responding to live wires down. Those live wires make conditions very dangerous and residents should remain inside until the all clear is given.
North Bay Village general employees, with the exception of those who have been notified, are asked not to come to work Monday.