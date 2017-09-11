Boats In Coconut Grove Sunk Or Stranded By Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The sun set on a sad sight Monday at the landmark Monty’s Marina in Coconut Grove.

Boats – big boats, small boats – tossed around, piled on top of each other by Irma like so many children’s bathtub toys. It was sight enough to make any sailor yearn for a bottle of rum.

A big blue cabin cruiser was still taking on water Monday night. A huge yacht was propelled, smashing its way across the marina.

“The boat was for sale, it’s been for sale for a little while. It’s an unfortunate set of events, almost destroyed. The boat, as you can see, it’s actually on top of the dock,” said Jason Roberts, whose family owns a boat.

“What was the sale price?” CBS4’s Gary Nelson asked Roberts.

“I think it was 1.8 million,” he responded.

The asking price now would seem to have considerably sunk.

Down the way, boats anchored in the bay landed on Ransom Everglades School. A large sail boat rested in the end zone of the football field, a touchdown not to celebrate.

And then a well-known boating program for the handicapped, Shake-A-Leg Miami, was devastated by Irma. All 17 of the non-profit’s sail and power boats heavily damaged or destroyed.

“The storm really knocked us out. It took our docks and our boats and pushed them up against the shore, and we have a big job ahead of ourselves,” said Harry Horgan.

Shake-A-Leg Miami, that has provided so much joy to the handicapped – children and wounded veterans – desperately needs your help now, if it is to shake a leg again.