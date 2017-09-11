MIA & FTL Remain Closed Monday After Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami International Airport will be closed Monday because of water damage from Hurricane Irma.
The airport’s director, Emilio González, noted MIA had endured wind gusts of nearly 100 mph during the storm.
Sustained winds at MIA are currently 51 mph with gusts reported at 64 mph. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/oT1yxBWhJZ
— Miami Int’l Airport (@iflymia) September 10, 2017
The airport will assess the damage Monday to see when it can reopen.
While closed for flights, the terminal remained open for more than 600 hotel guests and stranded passengers without hotel rooms. Some concessions stayed opened as well.
Miami’s airport is a hub for American Airlines.
Operations are expected to resume Tuesday, with limited schedules.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which closed ahead of Irma, will also keep its doors shut Monday as it assesses damage and makes any necessary repairs.