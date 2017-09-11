HURRICANE IRMA | Live News Stream | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Power Outages Miami-Dade & Broward | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

MIA & FTL Remain Closed Monday After Irma

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami International Airport will be closed Monday because of water damage from Hurricane Irma.

The airport’s director, Emilio González, noted MIA had endured wind gusts of nearly 100 mph during the storm.

The airport will assess the damage Monday to see when it can reopen.

While closed for flights, the terminal remained open for more than 600 hotel guests and stranded passengers without hotel rooms. Some concessions stayed opened as well.

Miami’s airport is a hub for American Airlines.

Operations are expected to resume Tuesday, with limited schedules.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which closed ahead of Irma, will also keep its doors shut Monday as it assesses damage and makes any necessary repairs.

