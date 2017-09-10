Boil Water Issued For Hollywood

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Heads up Hollywood, you’re now under a boil water notice.
The alert was issued just afte 2 p.m., after the city’s water treatment plant experienced a significant drop in pressure, below 20 psi. This indicates there is very likely a significant water main break.
As a result of this drop in pressure, the city is advising all property owners to boil their water for drinking purposes until further notice.
Residents should not use the water without boiling it first to kill bacteria and other organisms. That may be difficult to impossible to do for residents who don’t have power, gas, or a propane grill or stove.
For those who can, boil your tap water for one minute. Only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Again, a boil water order is in effect for all residents in the City of Hollywood.
As soon as conditions will allow, crews will work to isolate the damaged line and begin the repairs.