Boil Water Advisory Issued For Part Of Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – The city of Hallandale Beach has issued a precautionary boil water notice early Sunday morning for residents in the area of Desoto Park South.

The advisory is limited to:

  • 501 Three Island Blvd.
  • 601 Three Island Blvd.
  • 701 Three Island Blvd.
  • 801 Three Island Blvd.
  • 851 Three Island Blvd.

The emergency repair of a water main break resulted in a loss of water pressure near Three Island Blvd. and Parkview Drive.

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

Over in Davie, a wastewater pump station – located at 4701 SW 62nd Ave. – lost power and isn’t pumping.

Officials are expecting the pump to overflow starting at 7 a.m. – impacting residences within the surrounding communities of Emerald Isles and Jasmine Lakes Developments.

Free standing water in these areas may be contaminated.

