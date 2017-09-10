Boil Water Advisory Issued For Part Of Hallandale Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – The city of Hallandale Beach has issued a precautionary boil water notice early Sunday morning for residents in the area of Desoto Park South.
The advisory is limited to:
- 501 Three Island Blvd.
- 601 Three Island Blvd.
- 701 Three Island Blvd.
- 801 Three Island Blvd.
- 851 Three Island Blvd.
The emergency repair of a water main break resulted in a loss of water pressure near Three Island Blvd. and Parkview Drive.
All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.
Over in Davie, a wastewater pump station – located at 4701 SW 62nd Ave. – lost power and isn’t pumping.
Officials are expecting the pump to overflow starting at 7 a.m. – impacting residences within the surrounding communities of Emerald Isles and Jasmine Lakes Developments.
Free standing water in these areas may be contaminated.