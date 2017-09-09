With Hurricane Irma Looming, Hurricanes Reschedule Two Games Including FSU

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the entire state of Florida prepares for the impact and pending results of powerful Hurricane Irma, athletics has taken a back seat.

Following a bevy of game cancellations and reschedules due to the storm, including the Miami Hurricanes Week 2 matchup at Arkansas State, several other Canes game have now been moved.

Miami’s game against Florida State in Tallahassee, originally scheduled for September 16, and Miami’s game against Georgia Tech in south Florida, have both been rescheduled for later in the season.

The game against Georgia Tech was originally schedule for Thursday, November 12. Due to the changes, Miami plays Florida State on Saturday, November 7 and the Yellow Jackets on November 14.

That means the Hurricanes next home game will take place on September 23 against Toledo at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff time has yet to be announced.

For those keeping track, that’s a whopping 21 days between games for Miami.

The Hurricanes first ACC game will come on September 29 when they play at Duke.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “As important as football is to all of us, these kinds of events provide perspective when you’re talking about life-threatening events and the aftermath ramifications. It quickly became clear that it was in the best interest of our players, coaches and fans to reschedule next week’s Miami at Florida State game. Typically, it’s not easy to reschedule games, but in this instance, there was a clear path to adjust quickly and effectively.”

Florida State has not been defeated by Miami since 2009, which ties for the most consecutive losses in the series between the Canes and Seminoles.

The Hurricanes have lost three straight games in Tallahassee but hold an overall 14-10 record there.