Trump: Irma Has Historic Destructive Potential

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma “is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential” as it moves closer to Florida.
In a video posted to Facebook, the president urges those in Irma’s path to be vigilant and heed the recommendations of all government officials.
The storm remains a powerful threat to Florida and the Southeast Atlantic coast.
Trump says his administration is doing all it can to help with disaster preparations, and the U.S. “stands united” to address the storm.
He says, “We will endure and come back stronger than ever before.”
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)