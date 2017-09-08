HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Airports Hectic As Travelers Flee Florida Ahead Of Irma

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rush to leave South Florida has clogged major highways and caused a hectic scene at Miami and Ft. Lauderdale’s airports.

At Miami International, thousands of travelers showed up early Friday morning uncertain if their flight would even leave. Airlines have already cancelled dozens of flights and there’s a mad scramble inside the terminal to book a ticket anywhere but here.

Airport officials said they are not a shelter and their parking garages, which are at capacity, are for ticketed passengers only. All otherw will be turned away.

Those with tickets are urged to check online to see if it is still schedule to go.

One woman who tried to leave ended up stranded at the airport after her flight was cancelled.

“Basically, it was evacuate and the thing was we thought they were evacuating like Saturday or something. Then all of a sudden yesterday morning it was ‘everybody gotta go’,” said Marcia McCullough. “The worst case scenario is that I’ll be stuck right here. I talked to somebody this morning and they said the worst case scenario, you won’t be kicked out but you will be stuck here.”

American Airlines, which has a major hub at Miami International, will stop all flights in and out of the airport at 1 p.m.

The airport will close when winds reach 35 mph.

The chaotic scene is also being played out at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International.

Travelers with cancelled flights are trying to book what ever they can before the airport shuts down. The last flight out of Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will leave at 7:45 p.m. and then the airport will be closed for at least the next two days.

