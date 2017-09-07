HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

USPS Suspends Deliveries Due To Hurricane Irma

Filed Under: Florida, Giovanna Maselli, Hurricane Irma, Mail, USPS

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — United States Postal Service has suspended its South Florida operations as Hurricane Irma moves closer to the state.

On Thursday, USPS said they were temporarily adjusting all operations at their South Florida post offices until further notice. This includes delivery and retail operations, as well as drop shipment acceptance.

Post offices within the 3-digit zip codes of 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, 340 and 349 are suspending retail operations.

Priority Mail Express and the shipment of LIVES have been temporarily adjusted to the following 3-Digit ZIP Codes 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, 340, and 349.

Customers expecting deliveries can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-274-8777) for the latest information on their shipments or click here to stay up to date with service alerts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch