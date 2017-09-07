USPS Suspends Deliveries Due To Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — United States Postal Service has suspended its South Florida operations as Hurricane Irma moves closer to the state.
On Thursday, USPS said they were temporarily adjusting all operations at their South Florida post offices until further notice. This includes delivery and retail operations, as well as drop shipment acceptance.
Post offices within the 3-digit zip codes of 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, 340 and 349 are suspending retail operations.
Priority Mail Express and the shipment of LIVES have been temporarily adjusted to the following 3-Digit ZIP Codes 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, 340, and 349.
Customers expecting deliveries can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-274-8777) for the latest information on their shipments or click here to stay up to date with service alerts.