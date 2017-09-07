Marlins Begin Road Trip In Atlanta As Hurricane Irma Heads Towards Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins might be glad to hit the road this weekend.

Coming off a potential season-wrecking homestand and with the threat of Category 5 Hurricane Irma looming over southern Florida, the Marlins and their families packed up the team charter and headed north.

Miami opens a three game set against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday before moving on to Philadelphia after the weekend.

It was a nice gesture by soon-to-be-ex-team owner Jeffery Loria to allow players and all traveling staff to bring their families, and even pets, on the Wednesday night flight to Atlanta.

The Marlins, now seven games back for the second National League Wild Card spot, have lost four straight games and nine of their last ten.

Atlanta has won seven of the last 11 matchups against the Marlins.

GAME INFO: First pitch 7:35 PM, Sun Trust Park

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RHP Dan Straily (9-8, 3.91 ERA) vs. Braves LHP Sean Newcomb (2-8, 4.31)

Straily is hoping that his recent success against Atlanta will continue.

It’s been a rough couple months for Straily as the righty has posted a 5.06 ERA in 10 starts since the All-Star break.

He’s done well against the Braves though, to the tune of a 2-1 record and 2.12 ERA in three starts this year.

Newcomb has also struggled of late Atlanta while showing some signs of promise.

The rookie is dealing with control issues, walking 22 over his last 33 1/3 innings, but he’s also struck out 35 batters during that span.

Newcomb’s last three starts have been respectable. He’s posted a 3.68 ERA while striking out 14 over 14 2/3 innings.

ROUNDING THE BASES