Gov. Scott: “We’re Working Aggressively To Get More Fuel to Gas Stations”

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Gov. Rick Scott is taking steps to try and improve the fuel situation in Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Many gas stations are out of gas, and those that do have fuel, have extremely long lines.

Governor Scott said Thursday morning, “We are aggressively working around the clock to bring more fuel to Florida gas stations. I have held calls with the federal government, fuel retailers and oil companies to find ways to address this issue. During these calls, I made it clear to retailers and oil companies that I must know exactly what they need so we can work to get fuel to Floridians fast. We have asked fuel companies to identify ships that are in route to our ports so we can arrange military escorts to get them here faster. To further expedite fuel delivery, I have directed state police to escort fuel trucks to gas stations along evacuation routes. For gas stations in evacuation zones: we need you to stay open as long as possible so people can get out. We will arrange police escorts for your employees so they can get out safely. We need your gas stations to stay open as long as possible.”

Drivers can check to see if some stations still have gas using online gasoline trackers like GasBuddy.

Gov. Scott also had a message to all Floridians. “If you know you are going to shelter in your county, please take only the fuel you need. You don’t need to fill your tank to the brim to stay in your county. This will help ensure all Floridians will have access to gas.”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved an emergency fuel waiver which will allow more fuel to quickly enter the state.

All Florida ports are operational and are prioritizing fuel shipments.