Where To Get Sandbags Ahead Of Hurricane Irma

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As preps are underway for a possible hit by Hurricane Irma, Floridians have a chance to stock up on sandbags to prevent damage to their homes.
Starting at noon on Wednesday, sand will be available at seven locations in Miami-Dade County where residents who live in flood-prone zones can go fill their sand bags. Residents can bring their own sand bags and shovels.
- Goulds Park – 11350 SW 216th St. Miami, FL
- Country Star/ Cambridge Estates, Naranja-28350 SW 136th Place
- Las Palmas- Krome Ave & 200th Street
- South Miami Heights/Oak Park (Roberta Hunter Park) – SW 117th Ave & SW 208th Street
- Chuck Pezoldt Park – SW 168th Street & SW 157th Avenue
- Serena Lakes Park – 13965 SW 180th Street, Miami, FL
- Eureka Villas Park – 14301 SW 180th Terrace, Miami FL 33177
Miami-based Adonel Concrete is also offering free sandbags at its Sweetwater plant located at 2101 N.W. 110 Avenue. The company has set aside a million pounds of sand per day for the public. Individuals are asked to bring their own bags to fill the sand.
Concrete Ready Mix is giving away sand to people who may need it. The company is located at 7301 NW 47th Street in Miami. The sand will be available until it runs out.
In Miami Beach, the city is passing out free sandbags to residents and are giving a limit of 10 bags per family. You can pick up your sandbags at 451 Dade Boulevard.
In Deerfield Beach, the city will be giving residents sandbags on Wednesday, September 6th from 12pm – 6pm and Thursday, September 7th from 8am – 6pm or while supplies last. Residents can pick them up at 200 Goolsby Boulevard.
The City of Sweetwater Public Works Department will be distributing sandbags for city residents only on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 NW 110 Avenue. You must have proof of residency. There is a limit of 6 bags per household.