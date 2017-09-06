Hurricane Irma Changes Plans For High School Football

By now, everyone knows about Hurricane Irma and its pending landfall late this weekend in our general direction.

As we know, the sport of football pales when it comes to the real life that many are experiencing daily, especially with this dangerous and potential deadly system.

Week 3 of the high school football season has been called off. The only team in Miami-Dade or Broward Counties playing will be Central – as the Rockets head out to Las Vegas for a national matchup on Friday against Bishop Gorman.

In the name of safety, these games locally were called off so everyone can start to prepare for the next five days here in South Florida. While many of these games may not be made up, right now that is not important. What is vital is that the safety of the families come first.

CENTRAL HEADS WEST

Perhaps no other game will get the attention that Friday night’s contest in Las Vegas – between perennial powerhouse Bishop Gorman and a Miami Central squad that has been among the best for over a decade.

With the Gaels’ 55-game winning streak coming to an end last week in California, the Rockets will face a very motivated team that will have a huge advantage against head coach Roland Smith and his team.

In the first two games of the season – against Chaminade-Madonna and last week’s thriller against power Booker T. Washington, the Rockets ran the ball and played very good defensively. To beat Gorman, giving away a three hour time zone change, James Cook has to carry the ball a lot more than he did last year. While the other backs are good and promising, they are NOT Cook, who is a nationally rated back that has already shown he can get it done against elite competition.

The game – which will be viewed by a national audience will make those in South Florida feel better – with one of our own playing for the pride of the 305/954!

