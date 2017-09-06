Gas Station Keeps The Peace In Time Of Stress With Free Coffee

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PINECREST (CBSMiami) – If you’ve been driving around looking for gas ahead of Hurricane Irma’s impact you may have noticed that the longs are long and tempers are short at the pump.

But one gas station in Pinecrest is hoping to make the process of filling up a little less stressful.

“Be kind to one another instead of going out there and arguing. If you make it to the gas station and there’s a line, just relax, wait the time, be lucky that you’re going to get the gas instead of arguing,” said Jennifer Tooma, owner of the Citgo station on S Dixie Highway in Pinecrest .

Tuesday morning the line started well beyond US 1 and 120th Street, but it wasn’t a bad line to wait in thanks to the free Cuban coffee being served, courtesy of the Pinecrest Bakery.

“We’re just trying to get to the calm before the storm in the community with a little coffee from Pinecrest Bakery,” said owner Efren Valsez. “We’re a community bakery and we love most of the people here in line and we know them well.”

Off duty Pinecrest police have pitched in to keep the peace by directing traffic around the gas station.

“Well you know it’s the Pinecrest way, we want to accomodate our residents any way we can,” said police Major Derek Bowman. “We know this is a stressfull time and we wanna be vigilant so they see us out here and be available for them.”

Most residents said they were grateful even with a long wait at the pump

“Here they were pretty good because we had the policeman helping but everywhere else its been crazy,” said Madeline Hernandez.

Drivers can check to see if some stations still have gas using online gasoline trackers like GasBuddy. Gas supplies will fluctuate drastically in Florida due the impending Hurricane Irma making landfall.