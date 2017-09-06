FIU Football Home Opener Moved To Friday Night In Brimingham, Alabama

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s home opener will have to wait as Hurricane Irma continues to bear down on the Sunshine State.

FIU’s was supposed to play its first home game on Saturday against Alcorn State.

On Tuesday it was announced that the game would not be played in South Florida this weekend due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

A day later we found out the game will take place on Friday, but not anywhere close to FIU.

The school has confirmed that FIU’s football team will travel to Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday and face Alcorn State on Friday at 6 p.m. at Legion Field, the home stadium for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“We have decided to relocate a number of our teams to Birmingham, Alabama,” said FIU Executive Director of Sports and Entertainment Pete Garcia. “I want to thank UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram, the University of Alabama Birmingham and the Birmingham community for their tremendous help and assistance. The UAB family has gone above-and-beyond to make us feel welcome.”

Other changes in FIU athletics include women’s soccer. The game scheduled for Thursday, September 7 at 7 p.m. against Stetson has been cancelled and the game scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. against UCF has been postponed.

Men’s soccer game against Old Dominion scheduled for Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m. at the FIU Soccer Stadium, has been postponed. A re-scheduled date will be announced later.

The men’s and women’s cross country dual meet against the University of Miami, scheduled for Friday at 8 a.m. has been canceled.