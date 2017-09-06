Broward Declares Local State Of Emergency

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With an impact from Hurricane Irma just days away, Broward County has officially declared a state of emergency.

“This is a dangerous storm that everyone should take seriously,” said Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief, “Everyone should be finalizing their plans and completing their preparations today and tomorrow before the arrival of the tropical storm force winds.”

In order to alleviate some congestion on the roads, Sharief urged anyone who planned to stay with family or friends to begin that stay now and not wait until the last minute.

The county will issue a mandatory evacuation order on Thursday for people living in the coastal areas. These areas are east of Federal Highway, including the barrier islands.

The mandatory evacuation will also cover those living in low lying areas and those living in mobile homes.

The county plans to open its 14 shelters on Thursday at noon. Anyone who plans to stay in one is urged to bring their own bedding, snacks, medications, and anything else they may need.

“Please remember that shelters are a refuge of last resort. They provide a safe, short term place to weather the storm,” said Sharief.

Broward County has one pet-friendly General Population shelter at Millennium Middle School in Tamarac. Pre-registration of pets is required, and owners are expected to shelter with their pets and provide care for them. To register, call the Humane Society at 954-989-3977. Other than the pet-friendly shelter, General Population shelters do not accommodate pets other than service animals.

All Broward county government offices and public schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center will be activated at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Sharief said the South Florida Water Management District has been lowering canal levels in anticipation of this storm.

Addressing the complaints that some gas stations have run out of gas, Sharieff said trucks will continue fuel deliveries to stations across South Florida until the county experiences sustained tropical storm force winds. She advises drivers to be patient and conserve their fuel.