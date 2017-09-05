Steering You Right: Overnight Closures On The Palmetto Expressway & I-75

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with a couple of overnight closures.
Let’s start with Okeechobee Road. All northbound and southbound lanes will be shutdown at the Palmetto Expressway Tuesday night through Friday night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday the southbound I-75 southbound ramp to the southbound Palmetto Expressway will be closed from nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Drivers can exit I-75 at the the northbound Palmetto Expressway ramp, go to the NW 154th Street and then hop back on the southbound Palmetto Expressway.
Finally, the all southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway will be closed nightly Tuesday and Wednesday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., at the NW 58th Street exit. Drivers will be forced to exit at NW 54th Street and then follow the detour to NW 36th Street where they will be able to get back on the southbound Palmetto Expressway.