How To Protect Your Pets Ahead Of A Hurricane Hit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Floridians are urged to make plans for their pets ahead of a possible hit by Hurricane Irma.

The most important thing is to never leave your pets behind since they most likely cannot survive on their own and if they do, you may no be able to find them when you return home.

Ahead of a possible hit, you should plan for your pets basic needs and stock up on the following

Water- You need at least 2 or 3 gallons of water per animal, enough to last at least four days.

Pet Food- Make sure you have at least a week’s worth of food for each pet.

Medications – You should also have about a week’s supply.

Cat Litter- Cat owners are asked to keep an extra supply.

Make sure your pet is wearing an I.D. with a current phone number and address.

If you are forced to evacuate, you will need to plan ahead for a place to take your pets.

If you plan to use a shelter, you must register ahead of time. Once the storm is approaching, registrations will cease.

Miami-Dade County has two pet friendly shelters – the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition grounds (10901 SW 24th Street) and Doctor Michael Krop Senior High (1410 NE 215th St.)

If you live in Miami-Dade and want to take your animals to a pet friendly shelter you are encouraged to pre -register online at www.miamidade.gov/hurricane or call 786-331-5354.

In Broward County, a pet friendly shelter is at Millennium Middle School (5803 N.W. 94th Avenue.)

You can register your pet at the Humane Society on Griffin Road in Dania Beach to register.There you will be given a registration packet asking you to provide a photo of your pet, current rabies certificate and utility bills as proof of residency. You can also call their pet hurricane hotline at 954.266.6871.

Monroe County has a pet-friendly shelter at E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion (10901 SW 24th Street).

Owners are responsible for walking and feeding their pet(s). Your pet has to be licensed with current rabies vaccination and you must present proof of residency to be allowed at the shelter. You should also have a photo of each of your pets, your veterinarians contact info and an emergency contact person.

If you don’t want to use a shelter, click here for a list of pet friendly hotels and motels by city and state.

