Miami Palmetto Moves to 2-0 with Upset Win

After advancing to the state playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade last season, the Miami Palmetto Panthers were after a lot more this year.

Picked as a team to watch in a competitive district among 8A schools, head coach Mike Manasco and his football team breezed through the kickoff classic and won their season-opener.

With a trip to powerhouse Naples last week, many didn’t give this team a shot. After all, the Golden Eagles were 24-2 against Miami-Dade schools over the years.

But last Friday night was indeed special. From start to finish, Miami Palmetto won the battles and came away with a convincing 37-23 win. Senior Trey Flowers had touchdown gallops of 70 and 79 yards. Joseph Hardy pulled in a Cairiq Rackley pass for an 80-yard score and Ivan Thomas had a 38-yard touchdown reception.

Congratulations to Miami Palmetto for being named as The McDonald’s Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2017 football season.

