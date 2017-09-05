HURRICANE IRMA | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Miami Palmetto Moves to 2-0 with Upset Win

By Larry Blustein
Miami Palmetto Senior running back Trey Flowers (l) with Head Coach Mike Manasco (r)

After advancing to the state playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade last season, the Miami Palmetto Panthers were after a lot more this year.

Picked as a team to watch in a competitive district among 8A schools, head coach Mike Manasco and his football team breezed through the kickoff classic and won their season-opener.

With a trip to powerhouse Naples last week, many didn’t give this team a shot. After all, the Golden Eagles were 24-2 against Miami-Dade schools over the years.

But last Friday night was indeed special. From start to finish, Miami Palmetto won the battles and came away with a convincing 37-23 win. Senior Trey Flowers had touchdown gallops of 70 and 79 yards. Joseph Hardy pulled in a Cairiq Rackley pass for an 80-yard score and Ivan Thomas had a 38-yard touchdown reception.

Congratulations to Miami Palmetto for being named as The McDonald’s Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2017 football season.

About McDonald’s Team of The Week: Every week – throughout the high school season, WQAM, South Florida High School Sports and McDonald’s will choose a “Team of the Week” – based on performance and sportsmanship. The team will be awarded a $250 Arch Card for their outstanding performance.

About South Florida High School Sports: Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot! !

