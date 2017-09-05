Keys Emergency Manager: “You Must Evacuate, You Cannot Afford To Stay”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MARATHON (CBSMiami) – Evacuation orders are being given in the Florida Keys as Monroe County emergency managers prepare for Hurricane Irma.

“For the Florida Keys, if you were to create the worst case scenario that is what we are looking at,” said Monroe Co. Emergency Operations Center Director Martin Senterfitt.

The grim outlook prompted Senterfitt to order mandatory evacuations.

“We’re emphatically telling people you must evacuate, you can not afford to stay on an island with a Category 5 hurricane coming at you. Most of this island chain is only three to five feet above sea level. With the surges we’re expecting this is not the place to be,” said Senterfitt.

A visitor evacuation expected to begin at sunrise on Wednesday. An evacuation for residents also will be issued. The time has yet to be determined.

There will be no shelters in Monroe County.

While the water is calm now emergency mangers expect Irma to send waves over water that could cover the islands.

“With a Category 5 coming at the Florida Keys we could be looking at wave heights that would literally put the ocean over the islands. We’re got to remember we’re an island community and islands go under water,” said Senterfitt.

The line of traffic is already building heading toward the mainland and that traffic is likely to get much heavier.

“Today is just another prep day,” said charter boat captain Johnny Maddox. “I started yesterday morning on the prep.”

Maddox is getting his boat ready for a very powerful storm. He knows how dicey it can in the Keys. He was there for Wilma and remembers slogging around in waste deep water from storm surge.

“If you’re not in a Category 5 building you need to get out of town. Just leave. Take your belongings and your insurance papers, get your pets, get your meds and all that kind of stuff and head to the mainland,” he said.

All Monroe County schools and county offices will be closed beginning Wednesday.

Monroe County’s three hospitals – the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon and Mariners Hospital in Tavernier – have begun plans to evacuate their patients. Monroe County’s Health Department is also closing Wednesday.