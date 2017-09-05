FALL SPOTLIGHT: The Trains Keeps Rolling At American Heritage

When it comes to high school football, the one thing that remains important today – as it did many decades ago – is coaching.

While many look at coaching in different ways – if you have a staff that has been though just about every phase of the game – it adds up to wins.

At Plantation’s American Heritage, coaching is just about everything. Not because you have people like head coach Pat Surtain and his staff who have played the game at a high level, but this is program that does this year round.

In this day of high school football, you have some coaches who are willing to put in the time needed, while some, such as American Heritage, who attends camps, plays 7-on-7 and works as hard in the offseason as they do from late August until December.

In winning for the 16th consecutive time, the defending 5A state champions played host to Liberty High of Las Vegas last Friday night.

Coached by veteran Rich Muraco, the Patriots just did not have the total team speed to stay with American Heritage.

While the 31-0 win over Liberty was indeed a game that showed the nation that American Heritage is indeed a defensive team that is tough to move on – it showed that this program, with three key prospects out of the game, and the loss of team MVP Miles Jones early in the contest, will be a force the remainder of the season.

“We expect a lot out of these young men,” Surtain explained. “The work we put in, the schedule we play and the competition we lineup against has gotten us to this point.”

What the Patriots have come up with are key prospects. Athletes who know how to turn it up a few notches.

On Friday – like the win at Virginia power Bishop Sullivan, in the kickoff classic, against Miami Booker T. Washington and against Liberty, there were players who stepped up to make a difference. We take a look at 10 of them:

2018 – Tyson Campbell, DB, 6-3, 190. Obviously one of the best in the country, his play, especially in the absence of the nation’s top corner, Patrick Surtain Jr., has been huge. This is a potential “play on Sunday” type of player who has everything you are searching for.

2018 – Andrew Chatfield, DL, 6-3, 225. This one time Ohio State commit can wreck any offense – and very few linemen can stop him from making plays. Remains one of the nation’s best – and nobody will ever dispute that.

2020 – Andres Garcia, LB, 6-1, 200. One of the future standouts who continues to make plays as a sophomore and show why the future is going to be very bright for this playmaker.

2019 – Kamryn Giles, DB, 6-0, 190. Ever since stepping on campus from Miami Monsignor Pace, this has to be one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises. From the kickoff class to last Friday night, very few can contribute the way he has.

2019 – Tyler Jones, RB, 5-9, 180. There is no getting around that the Patriots are deep at this position, but this quality talent finally had the chance to make a name for himself on Friday – with Miles Jones and Jordan Johnson nursing injuries.

2018 – Dyllon Lester, DB, 6-0, 185. This Flanagan transfer has come up huge in every game. This is one of those playmakers who continues to make a difference in a secondary that is indeed one of the best you will find.

2019 – Frank Melgarejo, OL/LS, 6-1, 250. Whether it was Coral Reef (Miami) as a freshman, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy as a sophomore or so far this season, the nations’ No. 1 long snapper has kept things very special for the Patriots.

2018 – Anthony Schwartz, WR, 5-10, 180. No matter who the Patriots play against, here is the football player everyone wants to watch. The fastest high school player in the country can fly!

2018 – Nesta Silvera, DT, 6-1, 305. Every time you watch this quality difference maker play, you have to be impressed by his strength, quickness and athletic ability. A University of Miami commit, the Patriots will need him to continue doing what he does best – make plays!

2018 – Zack Zambrano, OC, 6-4, 290. Following in the footsteps of his father, a one-time high school and college standout, here is one of the big time line prospects in South Florida.

LIBERTY, NEVADA PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT

2019 – Derrick Agatonu, OL/DL

2019 – Kyle Beaudry, LB

2018 – Octavian Bell, DB

2018 – Jaden Brown, DL

2018 – Ishmel Byrd, WR

2018 – Jake Dedeaux, WR/DB

2019 – David Elder, WR

2019 – Austin Faiseu, LB

2019 – Xavier Fuamatu, DL

2018 – Ahmad Furcron, WR

2019 – Jorge Maluia, OL

2018 – Crishaun Lappin, DL

2020 – Vea Manu, LB

2018 – Allan Mwata, DB

2018 – Kenyon Oblad, QB

2019 – Kishon Pitts, RB

2018 – Marquez Powell, WR

2019 – Vashawn Summers, RB

2020 – Toa Tai, DB

2019 – Villiami Taiese, OL

2019 – Luke Toomalatai, DL

2018 – Davian Ware, DB

2019 – Mario Yates, DB

