Best Football Bars In Miami

Ted’s Hideaway
124 2nd St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 532-9869
www.mainstreethub.com
This low-key bar provides the perfect setting to watch football in a relaxed environment. They are open daily from 12 p.m. to 5 a.m., offering late night hours. Ted’s Hideaway has a full food and bar menu and offers a variety of drinks from cocktails to beer. Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.
Sandbar Sports Grill
3064 Grand Ave.
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 444-5270
www.sandbargrove.com
Located in Coconut Grove, this lively bar is a fun place to catch all the games. While there be sure to check out their ‘world famous fish tacos’ and wash it down with one of their Category 5 Hurricane cocktails. In addition to the many HD monitors playing sports games, they often have a full dance floor in the evenings. For more information and news, find them on Facebook and Twitter.
Batch Gastro Pub: Miami
30 S.W. 12th Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 808-5555
www.batchgastropub.com
Unlike many bars this one has not just beer on tap but cocktails on tap too. Both the cocktail and beer lists are extensive so there is a little bit of everything for any taste. They boast late night hours, staying open until 4 a.m. Many items on the food menu are locally sourced. In addition to the Miami location they also have one open now in Delray.
American Social
690 S.W. 1st Court
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 223-7004
www.americansocialbar.com
This All-American bar & restaurant is the ideal setting to watch an All-American sport like football. In addition to the many flat screen TV’s to watch games they also have a scenic waterfront patio for patrons to relax at. One very fun feature at this gastropub is their self-serving tap tables, perfect for beer fans. They also have an extensive cocktail list for those non-beer fans too.
Shuckers Bar & Grill
1819 79th Street Causeway
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(305) 866-1570
www.shuckersbarandgrill.com
While they offer the standard football cuisine of wings and steak, they also have a great seafood menu including fish tacos. Don’t miss the spectacular views on their waterfront patio as well. Located in Biscayne Bay, it’s easily accessible to both Miami and Miami Beach residents. For those with a group they also offer private parties event space and even special private party menus. Find them on Facebook, Instagram and Google+ for the latest specials and updates.
