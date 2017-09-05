Best Football Bars In Miami

By Suzy Fielders



Football season is finally here. What better way is there to enjoy a game than at a bar or pub with friends? Miami has no shortage of football bars that make for a fun setting to catch any game. From more laid back atmospheres to something a little more lively these top five football bars in Miami have something for everyone.

Ted’s Hideaway 124 2nd St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 532-9869

www.mainstreethub.com This low-key bar provides the perfect setting to watch football in a relaxed environment. They are open daily from 12 p.m. to 5 a.m., offering late night hours. Ted’s Hideaway has a full food and bar menu and offers a variety of drinks from cocktails to beer. Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.

Sandbar Sports Grill 3064 Grand Ave.

Miami, FL 33133

(305) 444-5270

www.sandbargrove.com Located in Coconut Grove, this lively bar is a fun place to catch all the games. While there be sure to check out their ‘world famous fish tacos’ and wash it down with one of their Category 5 Hurricane cocktails. In addition to the many HD monitors playing sports games, they often have a full dance floor in the evenings. For more information and news, find them on Facebook and Twitter.

Batch Gastro Pub: Miami 30 S.W. 12th Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 808-5555

www.batchgastropub.com Unlike many bars this one has not just beer on tap but cocktails on tap too. Both the cocktail and beer lists are extensive so there is a little bit of everything for any taste. They boast late night hours, staying open until 4 a.m. Many items on the food menu are locally sourced. In addition to the Miami location they also have one open now in Delray.

American Social 690 S.W. 1st Court

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 223-7004

www.americansocialbar.com This All-American bar & restaurant is the ideal setting to watch an All-American sport like football. In addition to the many flat screen TV’s to watch games they also have a scenic waterfront patio for patrons to relax at. One very fun feature at this gastropub is their self-serving tap tables, perfect for beer fans. They also have an extensive cocktail list for those non-beer fans too.