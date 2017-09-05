American Airlines Issues Alerts For Florida Airports Over Irma Concerns

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — American Airlines has issued a travel alert for 27 airports, including some in South Florida, due to Hurricane Irma.
On Tuesday, the company said they are posting the waivers so customers with travel plans that could be affected by the hurricane can reschedule without incurring a change fee.
Out of the 27 airports, the following Florida airports are included in the new travel alert:
- Miami International Airport
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
- Key West International Airport
- Palm Beach International Airport
- Southwest Florida International Airport (Lee County Port Authority)
- Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport.
Customers who are set to travel from Sept. 5th – Sept. 7th can travel before or after the storm by changing their flights without a penalty.
The company has already cancelled about 35 flights to several Caribbean cities through September 7th.
Travelers can stay up to date with travel alerts by clicking here or calling the company at 1-800-433-7300.
