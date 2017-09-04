What’s Open & Closed On Labor Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday is Labor Day. Here’s what’s open and closed throughout South Florida.
- Federal offices: Closed.
- State offices: Closed.
- Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed.
- Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.
- Public schools, colleges, universities: Closed.
- Stock markets: Closed.
- Libraries: Closed.
- Post offices: Closed; no deliveries.
- Banks: Most are closed (but check with your specific branch).
- Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule. Customer service call center open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Miami-Dade and Broward Transit: Sunday schedule for both counties.
- Garbage collection: Normal trash collection schedule in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward.
- Grocery stores and malls: Open.