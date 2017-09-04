Trump To End DACA, Congress Get 6 Months To Replace It

WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A new development in President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows those brought by their parents without documentation to temporarily live, study and work in the U.S.

On Friday, CBS News reported that Mr. Trump is expected to announce the end of the program on Tuesday.

Now sources have told the Associated Press and Politico that the president will reportedly give Congress six months to craft a bill to replace it.

DACA, created by the Obama Administration in 2012, deferred deportation for two years and granted options for higher education and work permits to undocumented young people in the U.S.

The DACA program protects nearly 800-thousand young people from deportation.

