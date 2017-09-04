Houston Area Begins Slow Recovery, More Flooding Possible

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBSMiami) – Ten days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall, some parts of Houston could still face more flooding.

Manadatory evacuation orders are in place for about 300 people who live near two swollen reservoirs in West Houston.

“The police came, knocked on my door and said you have 10 minutes to get out and there was a canoe waiting for me and my husband,” said Melissa Karen.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the evacuations were necessary to ensure the safety of first responders. He added that nature wasn’t only to blame for flooding the area.

“In west Houston, those homes didn’t flood because of the rainfall. They are flooding because of the release of water from the reservoir,” said Turner.

Debris from the storm line streets thoughout the city. About 6,800 homes were destroyed, another 87,000 damaged. At least 46 people are confirmed dead.

National Guardsmen airlifted in bottled water to Beaumont where flooding overwhelmed the city’s pumping station, knocking out running water for days.

In Crosby, evacuated residents who live around the Arkema chemical plant were allowed to return after officials successfully ignited six trailers, burning off any remaining flamable chemicals.

Richard Long, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said intentionally releasing water from the reservoirs avoided a much larger catastrophe.

“A project is built to handle a certain size event and if you get an event bigger than that, something’s gotta give. And we had to make these releases to ensure the integrity of our project,” he said.

When asked about all the homes and business that flooded because of the releases, he said, “It hurts. It truly does. These are my friends and neighbors.”

Governor Greg Abbott said the financial cost of Harvey could be up to $180-billion.