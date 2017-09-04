Man Injured In Watercraft Accident Off Haulover Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital after a personal watercraft accident off Haulover Beach.
The man was riding on the watercraft when he hit the wake of a boat and was thrown off. He was then struck by a passing boat.
The man was rushed to Jackson North Medical Center with serious injuries.
Lots of people are expected to be out the water on Labor Day, so officials are urging them to be cautious and aware of their surroundings.