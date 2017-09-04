In The Recruiting Huddle: Jacob Wucher – Cypress Bay

PLAYER: Jacob Wucher

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Weston Cypress Bay

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: Watching this program throughout the offseason, there are a number of quality football prospects who are not getting the attention they deserve. One is this talented young man who plays the corner position for the Lightning, and does a very good job. A technically sound defensive back who plays the game hard and will surprise you with how physical he can be. Had enough 7-on-7 experience where his cover confidence has gotten better and better. Is a very intelligent young man who also gets it done in the classroom – which will open doors to schools everywhere. Will most likely play safety at the next level, but it is good know that he can play anywhere in the secondary and make an impression. Talented junior who will open eyes this season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7526576/jacob-wucher