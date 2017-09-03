Tequila & Tunes Flow At Miami Country Music Fest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Tequila Bay Country Music Festival brought thousands to Miami Marine Stadium Sunday.
It brought top country artists to the iconic park for the first time since Hurricane Andrew hit in 1992.
Singer Brantley Gilbert headlined the event, which included performances by Kip Moore, Montgomery Gentry, Tyler Farr, Rae’Lynn, and Brooke Eden, Shelly Fairchild and Walker McGuire.
“I love that they are finally coming down south for some of us people who still love country music,” said one concert-goer.
And there was more than just good tunes. The tasting pavilion at Casa Tequila offered tequilas of choice and lots of samples to try.
“We are committed to Dade County and to Miami, to bring country music here on an annual basis,” said organizer Nelson Albareva. “So this is our inaugural year. If you didn’t come out this year, you definitely gotta come out next year.”
Although the heat kept crowds huddled under shelter, many cooled down with water hoses and refreshments.
While there was plenty to drink, no country music festival is complete without bull riding or barbecue.
“And the tequila was delicious.”
