Doughty, Fales, Morgan Among Miami Dolphins Roster Cuts

By Alex Donno
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins finalized thirty-five roster moves on Saturday, bringing their count to the mandatory fifty-three players.

Among those released are a pair of quarterbacks, Brandon Doughty and David Fales. The Dolphins will carry two quarterbacks on the active roster, starter Jay Cutler and backup Matt Moore. Doughty, in his second year out of Western Kentucky, still has practice squad eligibility. He’ll likely end up on Miami’s practice squad for the second straight year.

Also released Saturday were wide receivers Drew Morgan and Damore’ea Stringfellow. Morgan, an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas, showed promise in the preseason. The same can be said for Stringfellow, a rookie out of Ole Miss. Both had uphill climbs fighting for spots on Miami’s deep receiving corps. The five active receiver spots are locked up by Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant.

On defense, the Dolphins part ways with DE Julius Warmsley. Warmsley was a great story in 2016, making the active roster as an underdog.

Punter Matt Darr was released on Friday. He was beaten out by rookie Matt Haack.

