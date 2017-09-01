Fins On 4 | Fins-Vikings Recap | Landry Review Ongoing | Profile: Jakeem Grant | Dolphins Central | Live Blog | Roster | Player Stats | Fins GearPower Rankings | Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool

Two Men Bitten By Rabid Fox

Filed Under: Delray Beach, Health, Rabid, Rabies

DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two men were bitten by a rabid fox at a work site in Delray Beach.

The fox “appeared sick and aggressive” when it was captured on Thursday, it tested positive for rabies.

Now officials have posted signs in the area warning that there is a possibility of more rabid animals in the area.

Health department officials say a man who was bitten Sunday received treatment and will need follow-up rabies shots. The second man, who was bitten and scratched by the fox on Monday, has already started his rabies shots.

Rabies, which affects the nervous system, can be fatal to humans.

